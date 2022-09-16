‘Di kami nag-break’ Julia humirit ng apat na anak kay Gerald

Iba rin si Karen Davila. Aba, lahat ng tanong na iniwasan ni Julia Barretto sa mga press conference noon, sinagot niyang lahat sa YouTube channel ni Karen.

At siyempre, bonus pa ang pagpapasilip ni Julia sa bago niyang bahay. At kasabay pa ang mga kuwento sa bawat sulok ng kanyang bahay.

Siyempre, napag-usapan ang tungkol sa ‘hiwalayan’ daw nila ni Gerald Anderson kamakailan. Damay nga si Kylie Padilla sa ‘etchos’ na hiwalayan na `yon.

“Sa news every month, that’s the way. But no! We haven’t broken up!

“And I think that’s the sign na you know, we were able to protect and keep it private.”

Pero, gaano na ba kaseryoso ang relasyon nila?

“Oh, my God!” kinikilig na tumitiling sabi ni Julia.

“Serious I would say. I do feel safe in this relationship.”

Sa tingin mo ba ay hindi ka sasaktan ni Gerald?

“I don’t think I’ll get into a relationship with somebody na I don’t trust.

“I do trust him, and he shows me that every single day, there’s just no reason for me to doubt!”

Pakakasal na ba sila?

“I don’t think that’s up to me! Hahaha! But I think that will come, at the right time. But I do feel very secure in this relationship.

“We’re really happy. I don’t have anything to worry about.”

Ano ba ang pinagkaiba ni Gerald sa mga nakarelasyon na niya noon?

“The sense of security that I have. The sense of calm. His kindness has really grounded me. And has really motivated me to become a better person.

“He created such a safe and healthy environment in my life. So, I feel good!” sabi na lang ni Julia.

Siyanga pala, apat na anak daw ang gusto ni Julia.

“Maybe 4. Definitely one day,” sabi niya, tungkol sa tanong kung lilipat, o magbi-build pa rin siya ng mas malaking bahay.

“Ang family house, kami na ng asawa ko `yon. Wow!” sabi ni Julia.

“Sino ang asawa na `yon?” sabi ni Karen.

Siyempre, si Gerald, na di ba?

Dennis Padilla hindi pa kayang patawarin ni Barretto

Ang bongga-bongga rin ng kuwento ni Julia tungkol sa relasyon nila ng amang si Dennis Padilla. Sa mga presscon kasi noon, lagging kabilin-bilinan na ‘wag nang magtanong tungkol sa personal life ni Julia, at kasama na nga roon ang tungkol sa kanyang ama.

Pero, sa chikahan nila ni Karen, lumalabas na hanggang ngayon ay masama pa rin ang loob niya sa kanyang ama. Na hindi pa rin niya ito kayang kausapin, makita, o patawarin.

“I’ll be very honest! We have not spoken and it’s because, there’s just so much fear inside me now. I’m just really scared. Because I feel like, over the years, it’s a cycle of making up, and then getting hurt, and then making up, and then getting hurt.

“You know, I just want to, huminga lang muna from that cycle. I’m just praying din also na, I don’t know, maybe in God’s time and way, na mag-meet kami in the middle without having hurt again.”

Tinanong ni Karen si Julia kung napatawad na niya ang kanyang ama.

“Hooo, ahhhhmmmm… I think, it’s not difficult for us to forgive, but it’s difficult to really just…It’s not to forgiveness, but it’s to forget… It’s also just, there’s just a lot of fear. Because I don’t know what’s gonna happen.

“But forgiveness, of course, that’s for my own peace of mind, di ba? Hindi ko ipagkakait ang forgiveness, but I’m just not ready. There’s so much pain already over the years. Since I was young. So, parang I got tired.”

Aware na aware si Julia sa 10 commandments lalo na pagdating sa pagmamahal, pagrespeto sa magulang.

“I always ask God, you know… I know, a parent is a parent. I’m only just a child. But at the same time, saan ‘yung boundary na a child is also allowed to get hurt?

“I just need more love from him I think. I just need more love, more protection, more… I just feel like, that he should be my number one protector. And that’s not really what I’m getting right now from him.

“It does hurt. Dapat siya ang tinatakbuhan ko, but it’s sad that I can’t.

“But I pray for it, like God can you forgive me even if like right now, hindi pa okey ang lahat,” sabi ni Julia.

Inamin ni Julia na gumagawa ng paraan ang kanyang tatay na magkausap sila.

“I wont lie, I’m just reall not ready. Ayokong… I don’t wanna force myself also. Because if your force yourself, it’s not genuine,” sabi ni Julia.

Gusto nga niya na kapag nagharap sila ay handang-handa na talaga siya.

Anyway, proper mind set, na ang pain ay temporary lang, at siyempre ang suporta ng pamilya ang mahalaga, kaya nananatili siyang matatag.

At siyempre, ‘healing’ ang pinagdarasal ni Julia, para ma-resolve ang problema. Kung kailan `yon, Diyos lang ang nakakaalam.

Anyway, marami pang chika si Julia sa interview na ‘yon ni Karen, tulad nga ng away ng nanay niyang si Marjorie Barretto kina Gretchen Barretto, Claudine Barretto.

Anyway, palabas pa rin ang ‘Expensive Candy’ at super proud si Direk Jason Paul Laxamana na ibalitang bongga ng kita sa takilya ng movie na ito nina Julia at Carlo Aquino, na prodyus ng Viva Films.