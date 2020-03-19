2020 French Open atras sa Setyembre

INIURONG ng apat na buwan ang French Open dahil sa coronavirus, mula May ay posibleng sa September na pumalo.

Inihayag ng French tennis federation na sa halip na May 24-June 7 ay gagawin sa Sept. 20-Oct. 4 na ang 15-day clay-court event sa Roland Garros.

Sinabi ni federation president Bernard Giudicelli na inabisuhan pero hindi kinonsulta ang iba pang Grand Slam tennis tournaments at men’s and women’s professional tours.

“It’s unthinkable for us to remove Roland Garros from the calendar. The only thing we had in mind is the interests of the tournament, of the players,” ani Guidicelli.

Ilang araw lang ang pagitan ng bagong iskedyul at ng hard-court US Open na naka-iskedyul sa Aug. 31-Sept. 13 sa New York.

Martes ay inihayag din ng US Tennis Association na tinitimbang nila ang posibilidad na i-postpone din ang US Open dahil sa outbreak.

“This is madness,” tweet ni Cana- dian pro Vasek Pospisil. “Major announce- m e n t b y R o l a n d G a r r o s changing the dates to one week afte r the US Open. No communication with the players or the ATP. We have zero say in this sport. It’s time #UniteThePlayers.”

Ang susunod na major tennis championship sa calendar ay Wimbledon sa late June sa England. Kinolekta ni Rafael Nadal ang 12th title niya sa Roland Garros noong isang taon nang talunin sa final si Dominic Thiem.

Si Ashleigh Barty ang women’s singles champion. (VE)