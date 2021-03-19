2 terorista bumigay

SUMUKO ang dalawang terorista sa mga sundalo sa Sarangani, ayon sa Philippine Army.

Sa report, mga miyembro ng Communist Terrorist Group Guerilla Front 73, Far South Mindanao Region ang sumuko.

“The surrender of the two came after the joint focused operation of the 38th Infantry Battalion, the Regional Mobile Force Battalion, and Maasim Municipal Police Station in Barangay Nomoh, Maasim, Sarangani Province,” sinabi ni Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, Jr., Commander ng Western Mindanao Command.

Itinurn over ang isang shotgun na may tatlong live ammunition at isang cal. 45 pistol.

Ang nasabing mga armas ay ibinigay naman sa kustodiya ng Maasim MPS para sa documentation.(Kiko Cueto)