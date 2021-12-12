2 Pinoy wagi sa global cosplay contest

Nasungkit ng dalawang Filipino cosplayer ang top prizes sa isang international cosplay contest patungkol sa marine conservation.

Kinilalang Grand Prix winner sa Cosplay de Umigomi Zero Award online contest ang Filipina cosplay artist na si Ming Miho.

“I liked the cute original song and the clearly message that could be conveyed to any audience­. The overall quality is high, and the thought for marine litter in the cute original song is wonderful,” ayon sa judges ng nasabing timpalak.

Banggit naman ni Miho, “I joined this campaign by making a music video with my idea from story to the character that would deliver an important message on conveying and awareness about marine litter. My love for nature is my biggest inspiration for this pro­ject. Earth is our home; we must protect it at all cost.”

Samantala, nakamit ni Pinoy cosplayer Kami No Ryoiki ang Natsuki Hanae’s Award sa kanyang Isaac Netero cosplay mula sa anime na Hunter x Hunter. Ilan sa mga ginamit ni Kami sa kanyang likha ay mga plastic bottle, tarpaulin, at rubber sheet.

Si Ryoiki ay nakatanggap ng special prize mula kay esteemed voice actor at judge Natsuki Hanae na pinuri siya sa paggamit ng recycled materials sa kanyang costume.

“I hadn’t seen anyone cosplaying Netero who had got inspired with the Hyakushiki Kannon, and the fact that they decided to make it from garbage showed their love and effort for the work, which was very impressive,” sey ni Natsuki.

Inanunsyo ang mga nagwagi sa virtual cosplay contest noong Dis­yembre 2, kung saan nanalo rin ang mga cos­player mula Venezuela, Russia at Indonesia.

Nabatid na ang Cos­play de Umigomi Zero Award ay isang online cosplay contest ng Japan na nag-iimbita ng mga kalahok sa buong daigdig na magsumite ng video entries para itaas ang kamalayan ng publiko upang mapigilan ang plastic pollution sa mga karagatan. (Kiko Cueto)