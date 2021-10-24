2 Pinoy resto patok sa Amerika

Napabilang ang dalawang Filipino res­taurant sa listahan ng 50 ‘most vibrant and delicious restaurants’ ng The New York Times sa Amerika.

Ang Kasama sa Chicago at Archipela­go sa Seattle ay pasok sa tinatawag na ‘The Restaurant List’ na ‘pinakakinasasabikan ngayon’ ng nabatid na pahayagan.

Inilabas nila ang listahan noong Oktubre 12.

Ang Kasa­ma ay isang panaderya at modernong Pinoy res­taurant sa East Ukrai­nian Village neighbor­hood ng Chicago na pinapatakbo ng mag-asawang sina Genie Kwon at Timothy Flores.

Pinuri ng NY Times si Flores dahil sa “un­pretentious and soul-warming” na luto niya sa tradisyunal na pag­kaing Pinoy, tulad ng adobo at lumpia.

“We are surprised and elated to be in­cluded on this list!! Thank you to our rock­star team and incredible guests. We are here because of all of YOU. Cheers to you all!” pun­to ng Kasama sa isang Instagram post.

Ang Archipelago na­man, isang Filipino con­temporary restaurant na pinaghahalo ang Pa­cific Northwest cuisine at Filipino American flavors, ay binuo noong 2016 ng mga Filipino-American chef na sina Amber Manuguid at Aaron Verzosa.

Ayon sa kilalang res­taurant critic na si Tejal Rao, ang pandesal ng Archipelago ay may ‘sweet, buttery perfume’.

“Huge thank you to the NY Times… and all the incredible people who have joined us for dinner. Maraming salamat. Congrats to our Seattle com­munity (Communion R&B) & (Paju) and to our Fil-Am pamilya in Chicago (Kasama), it’s an honor to be listed next to you,” saad pa ng Archipelago sa isa ring IG post.

Ang 50 restaurant guide ng NY Times ay pinili ng mga food critic, mga reporter, at mga editor sa buong Estados Unidos, para bigyang pokus ang tinatawag na ‘rich mosaic of Ameri­can dining.’ (Kiko Cueto)