2 pang exec damay Comelec, COA, CSC chief bulilyaso appointment

Muling ipinagpaliban ng Commission on Appointments (CA) ang pagdinig ng appointment ng mga opisyal ng Commission on Audit (COA), Commission on Civil Service (CSC) at Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Ito’y matapos magbigay ng suhestiyon si Senate Majority Floor Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri na hayaan si President-elect Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. na mamili ng kanyang itatalaga sa naturang ahensiya.

Ang mga opisyal na nakatakda sanang talakayin ang appointment sa CA committee on constitutional commissions ay sina COA Chairperson Rizalin Noval Justol, CSC Chairperson Karlo Alexei Nograles, Comelec Chairperson Saidamen Pangarungan, Comelec Commissioner Aimee Torrefranca-Neri at Comelec Commissioner George Erwin Garcia.

Sa naturang pagdinig, binanggit ni Zubiri ang nangyari noong Pebrero 2016 o noong huling taon ng administrasyon ni yumaong Pangulong Benigno ‘Noynoy’ Aquino III kung saan iginiit ni dating Senador Juan Ponce Enrile ang Section 20 ng CA rules sa appointment ng mga opisyal ng Department of Foreign Affairs.

Noong panahon na iyon, sinabi ni Zubiri na binigyan ng CA ang noo’y Duterte administration ng ‘freehand para makapili ng opisyal sa ilang constitutional commissions.

“Madam chair, with due respect to these gentlemen and ladies here, many of them are my close friends, but the question is asked, wouldn’t it be better—because some of them have if I’m not mistaken the chair of the Commission on Audit will be there for 7 years…and therefore a position of 7 years, ibig sabihin, this new president with the mandate of 31 million votes, will not even be able to appoint the head of the COA until even up to the last day of his term, because she will have longer period of time than the president,” sabi ni Zubiri.

“I’m just raising this fundamental question without Section 20 at this point in time with our colleagues, because I know Section 20 has to be done in plenary,” dagdag pa niya.

Nakasaad sa Section 20 ng CA rules na: “Any member may move for the suspension of action by the Commission on any nomination or appointment favorably recommended by a Standing Committee and the Chairman shall suspend the consideration of said nomination or appointment: Provided, that such suspension may be taken up on the next succeeding session of the Commission; Provided, further, that this section shall not apply to nominations or appointments taken up by the Commission during the last session prior to a sine die adjournment of Congress and as provided under Section 25 of the Rules.”

Matapos ang manipestasyon ni Zubiri, iminungkahi ni Senador Aquilino ‘Koko’ Pimentel III na gumawa ng “case-to-case basis” dahil nakasalang na ang mga appointee sa CA panel at ang kanilang appointment ay puwede nang maaprubahan dahil wala kumukontra sa kanilang nominasyon.

“With the appointee before us, nasasayangan lang naman ako, kasi walang opposition, no oppositor against her. ‘Yong kanyang biodata, ‘yong mga career highlight niya, most outstanding accounting¬, hall of famer in the most outstanding accounting office,” ayon kay Pimentel. (Dindo Matining)