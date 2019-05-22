Una sa Balita


2 ka Philippine Eagle ipasagop sa Singapore

Isip kabahin sa “biosecurity measure”, mipima ang Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) sa usa ka wildlife loan agreement diin balhinon ang duha ka agila sa Pilipinas gikan sa Philippine Eagle Center sa Davao paingon sa Jurong Bird Park sa Singapore.

Tumong niini nga malikayan nga mahurot ang mga endangered bird species sa nasud human namatay ang moabot sa 37,000 ka langgam niadtong 2017 tungod sa avian influenza.

Ang Jurong Bird Park mao ang labing daku nga bird park sa Asya.

“This serves as an insurance policy for our eagles, so that if something bad happens to our captive population here, we have a set of gene pool outside the country that we can rely on and continue propagating,” matud ni Dennis Salvador, executive director sa Philippine Eagle Foundation sa Inquirer report. (jess campos)

