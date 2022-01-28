2 fire truck, 5 ambulansiya tinurnover! Gonzales todo suporta sa Mandaluyong emergency response

Pinangunahan ni Mandaluyong Rep. Neptali “Boyet” Gonzales II nitong Biyernes, Enero 28 ang pag-turnover ng dalawang firetruck at limang ambulansiya sa Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) at mga barangay.

Inaasahang sa pamamagitan nito ay mas mapapalakas ang pagtugon sa emergency ng lokal na pamahalaan sa gitna ng patuloy na banta ng coronavirus disease-19 (COVID-19) at mga sunog na naganap sa ilang mga lugar sa lungsod ng Mandaluyong kamakailan.

Dalawang unit ng 45-meter aerial ladder firetruck ang itinurnover sa BFP Mandaluyong sa seremonya na pinasinayaan ni Gonzales, misis nitong si Queenie, at mga city official ng Greenfield District.

Ang limang ambulansiya na nagkakahalaga ng P2.4M bawat isa at nanggaling sa Department of Health (DOH) ay ipinamahagi sa Barangay Addition Hills, Barangay Hulo, Barangay Vergara, Command and Control Center (C3), at National Center for Mental Health.

“We are elated and thankful that, through our continuous efforts and lobbying in Congress, we are finally able to push for these firetrucks and ambulances which will play a crucial role in serving our constituents here in Mandaluyong during times of disasters and emergencies,” paghahayag ni Rep. Gonzales.

“We hope that through these firetrucks, we will be able to boost our firefighters’ capabilities against fire incidents especially for high-rise buildings in the city, as well as crowded areas where elevated firefighting mechanisms would have better reach,” dagdag nito.

“The five initial ambulance units from DOH will also surely help our people and serve their health and emergency needs. These are testaments of our commitment to public service during these challenging times. Our people deserve no less,” ayon pa kay Rep. Gonzales.

Sa loob ng 17th Congress mula taong 2016 hanggang 2019, siniguro ng maybahay ni Rep. Gonzales na si Congresswoman Queenie Gonzales na ang hirit para sa budget ay hindi maisasantabi lalo na’t ang pagbili sa mga kinakailangang bagay na gagamitin sa pagtugon ng emergency ay hindi ura-urada.

Pagsapit ng 18th Congress, nagkaroon ng bidding para sa aerial ladder fire trucks at nai-award sa BFP sa kalagitnaan ng taong 2021.

Ang mga firetruck ay diesel-fed na may six-cylinder capacity at turbocharge feature, Euro IV o Euro V Compliant, at mayroong Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) system.

Samantala, ang mga ambulansiya naman ay kargado ng mga sumusunod na medical equipment at instrument: ambulance, folding, scoop stretcher, automated external defibrillator (AED) nebulizer, portable suction machine, examining light, aneroid sphygmomanometer stethoscopes (pedia and adult), non-contact thermometer, blood-glucose meter, manual resuscitators (adult, infant, pedia), oxygen cylinder with oxygen therapy set), laryngoscope set, immobilization device, delivery set, air purifier, dashboard camera, at dalawang cellular phones.

Noong Setyembre ng nakalipas na taon, umaabot sa 96 na sibilyan ang na-trap sa nasusunog na Mega Tower residential building sa Mandaluyong City at kinailangang i-airlift at sagipin ng mga miyembro ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

Nito namang Disyembre 2021, tinupok ng apoy ang hilera ng mga kainan, tindahan at mga apartment sa kahabaan ng Basilan street sa lungsod ng Mandaluyong.

“These firetrucks and ambulances are essential in saving the lives of our constituents in times of distress and emergencies. Rest assured that we will continue to push for these relevant projects that would better serve our city, and would put to good use our taxpayers’ hard-earned money,” pagtatapos ni Rep. Gonzales.