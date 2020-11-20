2 estudyante maghahati sa 1 module – Cayetano

Paghahatian na lang ng dalawang estudyante sa pampublikong paaralan sa susunod na quarter ang isang module.

Ito ang inihayag ni Senadora Pia Cayetano sa deliberasyon ng panukalang P562 budget ng Department of Education para sa 2021.

“For the first quarter the ratio is 1:1 but in the succeeding quarters it would be 1:2. What will happen is the modules will be returned, they will be disinfected and then they will be shared with the next student,” pahayag ni Cayetano.

“They are making the best use of the available funding that they have and what it will fit is the 1:2 ratio,” dagdag pa nito.

Batay sa school calendar ng DepEd, ang unang quarter ay magtatapos sa Nobyembre 28 at ang ikalawang quarter naman ay mula Disyembre 1 hanggang Pebrero 6, 2021.

Bago ito, pinalilinaw din ni Senador Francis Pangiinan kung magkakakasya ba ang P16.6 bilyon para sa development, reproduction at delivery ng mga module para makamit ang 1:2 ratio sa 2021.

Sabi nito, nauna na umanong sinabi ng mga opisyal DepEd na P20 bilyon pondo ang kakailangananin para sa module sa una at ikalawang quarter ng school year na ito at panibagong P40 sa ikatlo at ikaapat ng quarter.

“Therefore kulang. From 1:1 magiging 1:2 na. Can we sustain that with P16.6 billion budget? When we say 1:2, maghihiraman sila ng module?” tanong ni Pangilinan.

“With the current budget, they can sustain 1:2 [until the end of the school year] and if there are bidders that would come in at better prices then they will be able to improve that,” sagot naman ni Cayetano. (Dindo Matining)