2 bombero nagpaanak sa QC

Hindi sunog kundi isang manganganak na nanay ang nirespondehan ng mga tauhan ng Bureau of Fire Protection sa Quezon City.

Sa Facebook post ng Taurus EMS – Quezon City Fire District, binahagi nila ang kabayanihan nina FO3 Kimberly Bustamante at SFO1 Peachy Recato na matagumpay na natulungang manganak ang isang ina sa sanggol nito na pinangalanang Von Fire.

“Early this morning, Taurus South respond to a reported emergency Childbirth at home along #66 Road 3, Brgy. Project 6, Quezon City. The patient is expected to deliver the baby two days from now but we’re thankful that the baby & the placenta delivers in a safe manner,” ayon sa post noong September 14.

“Taurus South personnel also performed Newborn care such as immediate and thorough drying, skin to skin contact of the newborn with the mother, cord clamping and cutting after the childbirth,” lahad pa. (Ray Mark Patriarca)