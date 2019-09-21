2 barko ng Japan bumisita para sa 3-day goodwill visit
BUMISITA sa bansa ang dalawang barkong pandigma ng Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) para sa tatlong araw na goodwill visit, na nagsimula kahapon hanggang sa Lunes.
Ang JS Bungo (MST-464) at JS Takashima (MSC-603) ay dumaong sa Pier 15 ng Manila South Harbor na sinalubong ng Philippine Navy (PN).
“JS Bungo is classified as mine-countermeasures ship of the ‘Uraga’ class and weighs around 5,500 tons while JS Takashima is a ‘Hirashima’ class minesweeper displacing 570 tons,” ayon kay Lt. Commander Maria Christina Roxas, public office chief ng Philippine Navy . (Vick Aquino)