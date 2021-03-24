2 army officer buking sa gun smuggling

Laglag sa entrapment operation ang dalawang sundalo na sangkot umano sa pagbebenta ng iligal na baril, ayon kay Western Mindanao Command Chief Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, Jr.

Kinilala ang mga suspek na sina Captain Christopher Galvez Eslava, 41, at si Corporal Ryan Laure Larot, 35, na inaresto ng pinagsanib na puwersa ng kapulisan at militar, sa Purok Gemelina, Sanito, Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay Province.

Nakuha sa kanila ang isang Cal. 5.56 M4 Carbine, 5.56mm M4; Cal. 5.56 M4; dalawang 9mm Pistol, isang rifle grenade; tatlong 40 mm grenade; labinganim na M16 magazines; tatlong Cal 40. Magazines; at ang 1.2 million na boodle money.

Inaalam na kung may iba pa itong mga kasabwat.

Giit naman ni Vinluan, “We do not tolerate any illegal activity perpetrated by anyone from the organization. They are the stains that should be removed to maintain the clean reputation of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.”

Nangako ito na bibigyan ng patas na imbestigasyon ang military officer at batang sundalo.

“Once proven guilty, the two will subsequently be discharged from the regular service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and will face the appropriate charges under the rule of law,” sabi ni Vinluan. (Kiko Cueto)