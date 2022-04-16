2 araw number coding pinababasura

TUTOL si Senior Citizen Party-list Rep. Rodolfo Ordane sa planong bagong number co­ding scheme ng Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) na itinuturing nitong ‘unconstitutional act’.

Sa ilalim ng bagong number coding scheme, apat na plate number ending na ang ipagbabawal sa kalsada mula alas-5:00 ng hapon hanggang alas-7:00 ng gabi, Lunes hanggang Biyernesna ibig sabihin, dalawang beses maapektuhan ang bawat sasakyan sa sistemang ito ng number coding. Mga pribadongsasakyan lamang ang sakop nito.

“I oppose the MMDA imposition of the number coding scheme covering two days out of the five weekdays of work because it amounts to unjust effective deprivation of use of property without due process of law by the MMDA, a government agency which has rule-making autho­rity but not legislative power,” giit ni Ordanez, vice chairman ng House Committee on Metro Manila Development.

Dagdag ng solon, sa halip na ipatupad ang naturang plano, iminungkahi nitong ibaba sa 50% ang toll fee sa Skyways at ibapang elevated roadways dahil sa pamamagitan umano nito ay mabawasan ang trapik sa ground level dahil malaking bilang ngsasakyan ay dadaan na sa elevated roads.

“I hope the various organizations of moto­rists and consumers will reject this nonsense and unconstitutional act involving abuse of authority and lack of due process on the part of the MMDA,” dagdag ni Ordanes. (Eralyn Prado)