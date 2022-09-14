2.3B pondo ni Sara aprub agad

Wala pang 10 minuto ay tinapos ng House Committee on Appropriations ang deliberasyon sa panukalang P2.3 bilyong budget ng Office of the Vice President para sa 2023.

Sa deliberasyon kahapon, pinuri ng chairperson ng komite na si Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Elizaldy Co si Vice President Sara Duterte na marami umanong nagawa kahit wala pang 100 araw sa puwesto.

Pinuri rin ni Co si Duterte sa pagbabalik ng face-to-face classes.

Bilang kortesiya, itinulak ni House Minority Leader at 4Ps party-list Rep. Marcelino Libanan na i-terminate na ang pagdinig.

“While some members of the Makabayan bloc would like to profound questions on some new items on the budget they also joined us, but rather they would profound question in the plenary to extend our courtesy to the Office of the Vice President. And therefore Mr. Speaker I move to terminate the budget briefing on the budget of the Office of the Vice President,” sabi ni Libanan.

Sumegunda naman ni House Majority Leader at Zamboanga City Rep. Manuel Jose Dalipe sa mosyon at inaprubahan ito ni Co. (Billy Begas/Eralyn Prado)