1st.One nagbigay pugay sa mga sundalong Pinoy

Hindi talaga nauubusan ng mga mahuhusay kumanta ang Pilipinas. Araw-araw nga ay may pinapanganak na magaling kumanta.

At heto na nga, pumirma na ng deal ang Warner Music Philippines at 1st.One (six-member P-pop boy group) na kinabibilangan nina Ace, Alpha, J, Jayson, Joker, Max.

Ang partnership na ito ay magpapakita ng trabaho ng Warner Music kasama ang banda, na ang mga awitin ay unti-unting sumisikat sa Pilipinas.

Ang 1st.One ay ang unang Pilipino group sa roster ng Seoul-based talent management company na FirstOne Entertainment. Ang iba pang talents sa ilalim ng naturang kumpanya ay kinabibilangan ng “River of Tears” singer na si Na Yoon Kwon, ang rapper na si Kisum, at ang dating F-ve Dolls member na si Heo Chanmi.

Unang ipinakita ng 1st.One ang marka nito sa mundo ng P-pop bago pa man ang kanilang opisyal na debut nuong 2020. Lumahok sila sa 28th Philippine-Korea Cultural Exchange Festival noong Setyembre 2019, kung saan nagwagi sila bilang first place sa dance category. Sila rin ang grand winner sa Seoul Music Awards PH “Dance to Your Seoul” competition sa taong 2019 din.

Nag-opening number din ang bands sa Seoul Music Awards 2020, kasama ang Monsta X, NCT, Red Velvet, TWICE at iba pang K-POP artists at sila ang unang Pinoy artists na nakapag-perform sa pomosong Korean awards ceremony na ito.

Matapos ang maikling pamamahinga, nagbalik ang grupo earlier this year at nilabas nila ang catchy single na “Shout Out”, na isang awitin na nagbibigay pugay sa mga Pilipinong sundalo who fought alongside Korean soldiers sa 1950s Korean War.

Pinaliwanag ni Ace, na lider ng 1st.One, na sinulat niya ang lyrics ng kanta dahil gusto niyang magbigay pugay sa mga sundalo na lumaban sa giyera upang mabuhay ang mga tao ng malaya.

Sa ngayon, halos 2 milyon na ang views sa YouTube ng opisyal na music video ng “Shout Out.” Naglabas din ang 1st.One ng iba pang mga video clips upang suportahan ang single, at kasama na dito ang dance performance video ng “Shout Out” – na isang dance practice video, at isang two-part behind-the-scenes documentary na nagpapakita kung paano kinunan ng grupo ang kanilang music video sa gitna ng pandemic.

“We are very honored and deeply humbled to be now part of Warner Music. Together with our management FirstOne entertainment, everything is just like a dream turned into reality. As kids we only ever dreamt and heard of the name Warner Music. It is very inspiring to be part of history and a legendary family in the music and entertainment industry. We will always do our best, give our all and be students of the craft and passion that we have. Eyes to the sky and feet on the ground. Hopes and dreams in our hands thankful to God up above,” sabi ni Ace.

Ayon naman kay Sarah Ismail, Managing Director of Warner Music Philippines, “We are very excited to be partnering with 1st.One. Watching their music video for ‘Shout Out’, I was blown away by their energy and amazing dancing. They have thoroughly impressed us with their ambition and determination to not only succeed, but to inspire. Warner Music Philippines are proud to amplify their sound and pave the way for their dreams.”

Chika naman ni Oh Jeong Min, Chairman ng FirstOne Entertainment, “Culture has power, P-pop will be one of the greatest way to introduce Philippines to the world. Warner Music Philippines and FirstOne Entertainment will take the first step today.”

