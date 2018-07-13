19M ng DOT winaldas ni Wanda Teo atbp sa lamyerda

Wala umanong malinaw na alituntunin ang ilang foreign trips ng mga opisyal ng Department of Tourism (DOT) na maaaring magresulta sa “excessive and extravagant” na biyahe gamit ang pondo ng taumbayan, ayon sa Commission on Audit (COA).

Sa report ng COA, inilabas nito ang listahan ng 94 mga opisyal at kawani ng DOT ng iba’t ibang ‘tourism-related’ na mga aktibidad sa ibang bansa noong 2017 kung saan mahigit P19 mil­yon ang nagastos para sa kanilang travel allowance.

Kasama sa lista­han ng COA si dating Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo, na nakatanggap ng cash advance na nagkakaha­lagang P863,961.95 sa kanyang biyahe sa Berlin, Bangkok, Istanbul, Singapore at South Korea noong nagdaang taon.

Kasama din sa listahan sina dating DOT spokesperson Frederick Alegre at DOT Undersecretary Katherine Chloe de Castro.

“Due to the considerable number of travels abroad of the DOT-central office personnel, we consi­der it necessary for the DOT to issue specific guidelines for foreign travels to exer­cise prudence and prevent any excessive and extravagant tra­vels,” ayon sa COA.

“We recommended and [the DOT] manage­ment agreed to create a committee that will study and formulate the specific guidelines for foreign travels,” saad pa sa report.