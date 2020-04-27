170K costumer may discount sa electric bill

NASA mahigit 170,000 sa 13 na bayan ng Benguet ang mabibiyaan mula sa graduated discount na ibinigay ng Benguet Electric Cooperative (BENECO) mula sa kanilang electric bill ng April hanggang May.

Ayon kay BENECO legal division manager Atty.Delmar Cariño, inaprubahan ng board of director ng ang diskuwento mula sa Pantawid Liwanag program na mabe-benepisyuhan ang 178,545 sa mga consumer account.

Aniya, “For April, consumers who used 30 kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity and below will not have to pay their bill while those who consumed 31 to 100 kWh will get a PHP100 discount,” ani Cariño.

Dagdag niya, “For May, consumers who used 101-200 kWh will enjoy a PHP100 discount. Residential consumer accounts whose consumption will be from 201–300 kWh in May will also get a PHP100 discount, but only if the collection efficiency of Beneco will be favorable.”

Ang Patawig Liwanag na subsidiya ng BENECO ay aabot sa P15.48 million para sa 178,545 na mga kustomer base sa pinaka bagong talaan ng mga miyembro.

“We resumed electric reading on April 13, allowing the distribution utility to get the actual number of beneficiaries of the aid to electric consumers,” saad ng opisyal.

Dito, hinikayat ng ERC ang lahat ng electric cooperative sa bansa na tulungan ang mga konsumer upang makayanan ang masamang epekto ng Enhance Community Quarantine (ECQ) sa pamamagitan ng subsidiya. (Allan Bergonia)