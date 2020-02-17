16 pang Pinoy tinamaan ng COVID-19 sa Japan ship

TUMAAS sa 27 na Pinoy ang nagpositibo sa COVID-19 sa Diamond Princess, ang cruise ship na nakadaong sa Yokohama, Japan.

Ayon sa pahayag ng Department of Foreign­ Affairs, mula 11 ay umakyat sa 27 ang kumpirmadong kaso ng may COVID-19 sa cruise ship matapos ang 16 na bagong nagkaroon ng nasabing virus.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs, through the Philippine Embassy, in Tokyo reports that as of 16 February 2020, the number of Filipinos on board who have tested positive for COVID-19 is at 27. This includes 16 new cases confirmed on Saturday, 15 February,” saad sa pahayag ng DFA.

Samantala, wala namang Pinoy na tinamaan ng COVID-19 sa bagong datos ng Japan government na nilabas nitong Linggo.

“The Japanese Health Ministry announced that all crew and passengers on board will be tested beginning today, February 17, so that test results will be available by the time the ship’s quarantine period ends,” pahayag pa ng DFA.

Ayon kay Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III handa silang i-repatriate­ ang 500 Pinoy crew member sa nasabing cruise ship, na naka-quarantine at matatapos sa Pebrero 21. (RP/AR)