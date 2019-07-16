15K ka mga ralyesta ang gipaabot atol sa SONA ni Duterte

15K ka mga ralyesta ang gipaabot atol sa SONA ni DuterteBy Jess Campos
Giingong andam na ang kapolisan sa Metro Manila sa umaabot nga ika upat nga State of the Nation Address (SONA) ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte sa Hulyo 22.
Matud ni National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Major General Guillermo Eleazar, nga moabot sa 15,000 ka polis ug force multipliers ang ipakatap sa Metro Manila diin 9,000 niini ang ibutang sa Quezon City.
Matud niya nga wala silay namonitor nga hulga alang sa SONA apan gipaabot nila nga moabot 15,000 ka mga protester ang mag-abot sa Commonwealth, Quezon City.
“15,000 more or less… kasi parang binabase natin last year. Kung magdagdag man o hindi, we can accommodate them kahit pa dumami ‘yun,” matud ni Eleazar.