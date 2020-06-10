15,386 sinasanay na contact tracer

Aabot sa 15, 386 katao ang kasalukuyang sumasailalim sa pagsasanay bilang COVID contact tracer para ganap na matukoy ang iba pang nahawaan ng virus sa bansa, ayon kay Presidente Rodrigo Duterte.

Target ng gobyerno na makapag-hire ng 136,000 katao bilang contact tracer na tutulong sa Department of Health na mapalakas ang pagtugon laban sa pandemic.

“To increase the existing pool of contact tracers in our country, the DOH (Department of Health) conducts batches of training of trainers on contract tracing and ensures that all RESUs (Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Units) have at least one trained trainer on contact tracing,” sabi ng Pangulo. ( Prince Golez)