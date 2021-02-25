Abante Online
150K sundalo mandatory magpaturok

By Abante News Online
MANDATORY at hindi maaring tumanggi ang mga tropa ng pamahalaan sa pagpapabakuna.

Ito ang sinabi ni Armed Forces of the Phi­lippines (AFP) Spokesperson Maj. Gen. Edgard Arevalo sa isang virtual press briefing.

Sinabi ni Arevalo na 150,000 na miyembro ng AFP ang sasailalim sa pagbabakuna.

Maari namang mamili ng brand na bakuna kung ano ang gusto nilang gamitin na bakuna na i-inject kontra sa COVI-19.

Pero hindi sila maa­ring tumanggi na magpabakuna.

“To get inoculated or not is not an option to the members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. It is a duty,” sinabi ni Arevalo.

“At the most, the exercise of option will be the option as to what brand of vaccine they will be availing of but the cost of which will not be paid by the Armed Forces of the Philippines,” dagdag nito.

Ang family members naman ay makakatanggap din ng mga bakuna ayon sa DND. (Kiko Cueto)

