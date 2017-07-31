150 TRABAHO BINUKSAN SA BOC

Binuksan ng Bureau of Customs (BOC) ang pintuan nito para sa mga naghahanap ng trabaho sa buong bansa.

Ayon kay Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon, sisimulan ang recruitment process para sa 150 vacant positions bilang bahagi ng restructuring program ng mga tauhan nito.

Ang inisyal na posisyong iniaalok ng BOC ay makakatulong sa implementasyon ng customs laws, rules and regulations ng Customs Moder­nization and Tariff Act.

“We need to take advantage of the more than 50% unfilled vacancies. We will beef up our team with 3,000 more employees this year and an additional 4,000 once the proposed executive order for restructuring is signed,” sabi ni Faeldon.

“I encourage all applicants who meet the minimum requirements for vacant positions to apply until August 11 this year because the BOC needs you,” dagdag pa nito.

Noong Hulyo 27 nang buksan ng BOC ang 150 job vacancies kung saan ang mga matagumpay na makakapasa sa pagsusulit ay sasailalim sa anim na buwang pagsasanay sa Phi­lippine Customs Academy.

Ang mga aplikante ay kailangang magsumite ng lahat ng kinakailangang dokumento sa Human Resource Management Division (HRMD).

Binuksan din ng BOC ang aplikasyon sa mga kasalukuyang empleyado ng ahensya para sa next-in-rank na awtomatikong makakasama ang mga ito sa selection process ng mga kandidato sa promosyon.