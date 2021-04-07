15 biyahero timbog sa pekeng swab result

Kalaboso ng Philippine National Police-Aviation Security Group (PNP-ASG) ang 15 katao na nabuking na gumamit ng mga pekeng swab test result.

Dahil dito, nagbabala si PNP chief General Debold Sinas sa publiko na huwag pumatol sa mga pekeng RT-PCR test at iba pang pamemeke ng mga health document dahil sa kulungan ang hantong nila.

Ang mga nahuling indibidwal ay paalis sana sa Metro Manila na nasa ilalim ng enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) hanggang Abril 11, at patungo sa Davao at Zamboanga City.

“These arrested individuals will be charged with falsification of public documents and violation of RA 11332, an act providing policies and prescribing procedures on surveillance and response to notifiable diseases, epidemics, and health events of public health concern,” ani Sinas. (Edwin Balasa)