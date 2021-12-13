14 private armed group sa Mindanao nabuwag

Tagumpay ang National Task Force for the Disbandment of Private Armed Groups (NTS-DPAG) na mapigilan ang operasyon ng 14 private armed group (PAG) sa Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) at Rehiyon 12 ngayong taon.

Ayon kay NTS-DPAG chairman at Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, lagpas ito sa kanilang target na limang PAG lamang para sa 2021.

“By synergizing as one government, we were able to exceed our normalization target for 2021…Trust that the Department of the Interior and Local Government is fully on board in this whole-of-nation battle to dismantle PAGs not just in the south, but also in the rest of the archipelago,” wika ni Año.

Hinirit naman ni NTF-DPAG special adviser Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. na kailangan pang pag-ibayuhin ang pagpuksa sa mga PAG lalo’t papalapit na ang 2022 elections.

“What is crucial at this point is to sustain the gains we have achieved over the past year and disband the three remaining PAGs we have identified. We cannot allow these lawless groups to sow fear, mistrust and violence among our people,” wika ni Galvez. (MJD)