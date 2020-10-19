14-anyos posibleng natuklasan gamot sa coronavirus

Sa murang edad na 14, posibleng iligtas ni Anika Chebrolu ang buong mundo sa pandemyang dulot ng COVID-19.

Ito’y matapos na manalo siya sa 2020 3M Young Scientist Challenge dahil sa kanyang natuklasan na puwedeng maging simula ng pagkadiskubre sa lunas para sa new coronavirus.

Ang imbensyon ni Anika ay ang paggamit ng in-silico para makita ang isang molecule na nagba-bind ng protein ng SARS-CoV-2, ang virus na nagdudulot ng COVID-19.

“The last two days, I saw that there is a lot of media hype about my project since it involves the SARS-CoV-2 virus and it reflects our collective hopes to end this pandemic as I, like everyone else, wish that we go back to our normal lives soon,ayon kay Anika sa CNN.

Sunod na target ni Anika ay makatrabaho ang ilan pang scientist at researcher para magamit ang kanyang mga finding na maging aktuwal na gamot laban sa coronavirus.

“How I develop this molecule further with the help of virologists and drug development specialists will determine the success of these efforts,” lahad pa ng dalagita.