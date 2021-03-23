13 NPA tiklop sa Butuan

Sumuko ang 13 miyembro ng CPP-NPA sa 26th Infantry (Ever Onward) Battalion ng 402nd Infantry (Stingers) Brigade.

Kabilang sa mga ito ang 12 miyembro ng Guerilla Front ng 88 ng North Central Mindanao Regional Committee at isang miyembro ng GF8 North Eastern Mindanao Regional Committee. Isinuko din nila ang 13 iba’t ibang kalibre ng armas.

Dahil dito ay umakyat na sa 567 ang mga sumukong NPA sa 402nd Brigade.

Nanawagan naman si Brigadier General Maurito Licudine, sa mga NPA na sumuko at itigil na ang karahasan.

“Our call to the remaining CTG members is to give peace a chance and end the violence. They must seize the opportunity that the government has been offering and lay down their arms. We will provide better opportunities for them to start their normal and peaceful lives anew with their families”, sinabi ni BGen Licudine. (Kiko Cueto)