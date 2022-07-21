13 lahi ng ETs aktibo ngayon

Mga ka-Misteryo kayo ba ay nakatiyempong makakita o makaugnayan ang mga ET o Ekstra-Terestriyal?

Yan ang paksa natin ngayon: “Basta may Misteryo, Alamin ang Totoo!”

Sa aking programa Gabi ng Misteryo sa DZRH, isiniwalat ni Professor Jimmy Licauco na sadyang aktibo na ngayon ang mga ekstraterestriyal o mga nilalang mula sa ibang planeta o dimensyon sa kalawakan.

Misteryo: “Paano niyo nasabi na aktibo na sila ngayon ang mga EkstraTerestriyal? “

Jimmy Licauco: “The activities of the Extraterrestrials ay andito na sila. They are giving interviews, dati nagtatago sila, they are TNT – tago ng tago noon pero ngayon lumalantad na sila. Since 2019 it was disclosed the existence of the UFOs and ETs. There are about 13 alien species who are on earth. The most numbers are the greys.”

Misteryo: “Nabanggit po niyo na-meet niyo na po ang isa sa kanila itong greys.”

Jimmy: “Yes I have met 1, actually met and talk one 10 years ago a female grey ET. Nameet ko yan (astrally) inside the boulder kaya hindi mo pwede sabihin sa akin na hindi Totoo yan.”

Misteryo: “Ano ho ang Sabi ng ET? May mensahe po ba?”

Jimmy: “They are here and they are helping. They are more interested in the military. They are more interested in preventing nuclear warfare and nuclear explosion. Yun ang kanilang main objective. Kaya all over the world may nakikitang UFOs and ETs sa military installations.”

Misteryo: “Yan po bang UFOs ay matagal nang nagpapakita sa tao?”

Jimmy: “If you remember, yang flying saucers ay nakita after the 2nd world war and after the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings.”

Misteryo: “Bakit ho sila nagpakita during that time?”

Jimmy: “Noon sila unang naglitawan dahil natakot sila because if all the stockpile of nuclear weapons explode it will destroy the entire planet Earth. They cannot afford that. Once the whole planet explodes, it will create a disturbance of the magnetic field of the galaxy and it will affect them kaya importante sa kanila ma-save ang earth, ang planeta natin from nuclear warfare.”

