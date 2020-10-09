13 kidnapper ng Michigan gov arestado

Nalambat ang 13 katao kabilang ang mga miyembro ng militia group dahil sa tangkang pagdukot sa gobernadora ng Michigan.

Kinasuhan din sila noong Huwebes dahil sa umano’y domestic terrorism plot para dukutin si Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, ayon sa ulat ng CNN.

Kabilang sa scheme ang planong mapatalsik ang maraming state government na pinaniniwalaan ng mga suspek na lumalabag sa US Constitution kabilang na si Gov. Whitmer.

Anim ang kinasuhan ng conspiracy to kidnap gayundin ang pito pang suspek na may kaugnayan sa militia group na ‘Wolverine Watchmen’.

“The individuals in (state) custody are suspected to have attempted to identify the home addresses of law enforcement officers in order to target them, made threats of violence intended to instigate a civil war, and engaged in planning and training for an operation to attack the capitol building of Michigan and to kidnap government officials, including the governor of Michigan,” pahayag ni Michigan Atty. General Dana Nessel.