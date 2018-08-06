13 ka station commanders gitangtang sa katungdanan sa PNP

Tungod sa ubos kaayo nga performance sa matag bulan nga evaluation ratings, vitangtang sa katungdanan ang 13 ka Region 1 station commanders sa Philippine National Police (PNP).

Ang 13 ka gitangtang gikan sa Batac City Police Station, Pinili Municipal Police Station, Nueva Era MPS, Carasi MPS, Candon CPS, Narvacan MPS, Santa MPS, Alilem MPS, Salcedo MPS, Sugpon MPS, Santol MPS, Burgos MPS, ug San Gabriel MPS.

Gibilutang sila isip checkpoint supervisors.

“We have to set standards to continuously improve the performance of police officers in Region 1 and we will not tolerate any act of laxity and incompetence with our mandate,’’ pagpasabot ni Police Regional Director Chief Supt. Romulo Sapitula.