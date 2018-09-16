13 beterano ng WWII, binigyan ng medalya ng US Congress

IBINIGAY ni Ambassador Sung Kim sa 13 Filipino World War II Veterans ang bronze replicas ng Congressional Gold Medal sa U.S. Embassy sa Maynila noong Setyembre 13, ang unang pagkakataon na iginawad ang karangalan sa Pilipinas.

Ang Congressional Gold Medal ang pinakamataas na ‘civilian honor’ na ipinagkakaloob ng U.S. Congress.

Kabilang sa pinagkalooban ng medalya ay sina Brigadier General Pedro Zafra, Col. Paterno Viloria, Lt. Col. Frisco San Juan, Lt. Commodore Bienvenido Alano Sr., Maj. Maximo Young, Corporal Oscar Bunconsejo, T/Sgt. Sixto Navidad, PFC Manuel Pamaran, PFC Jose Sepulveda, Private Roberto Agustino, Private Sixto Guanzon, Private Bienvenido Sermonia at Private Ricardo Madayag.

Si Navidad ay 100 taong gulang habang ang ibang beterano ay may edad 91 pataas. Hindi nakadalo ang ibang awardee kaya’t mga kamag-anak na lang ang dumalo sa sere­monya.

“As we remember those who defended Bataan, those who fought in Corregidor, and those who libe­rated Manila, we pause to reflect and honor their lives and legacies,” wika ni Ambassador Kim. “What they have freely given is beyond our power to repay, but on this day and at this time, we recognize our debt for their sacrifices with deep respect and profound appreciation.”

Noong November 2016, ina­probahan ng U.S. Congress ang Filipino Veterans of World War II Congressional Gold Medal Act at nilagdaan naman ito ni President Barack Obama upang maging ganap na batas noong Disyembre ng nasabing taon.

Ang unang seremonya ay gina­nap sa U.S. Capitol building sa Washington D.C. noong Oktubre 25, 2017.