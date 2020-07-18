124 terorista tigok sa Army

Ibinida ng Philippine Army ang kanilang mga accomplishment sa unang semester ng 2020, kung saan nakapokus sa laban kontra mga teroristang grupo.

Binati ni Army Chief Lt. Gen. Gilbert I. Gapay ang kanyang mga field commander dahil sa pakikipagbakbakan sa giyera laban sa terorismo at COVID-19 pandemic.

Sa virtual first semester command conference, nilahad na sa loob ng anim na buwan, napatahimik ng Army ang siyam na high-ranking terrorist, isa na rito si Julius Soriano Giron, chairman ng Communist Party of the Philippines, matapos ang operasyon noong Marso sa Baguio City.

Napasuko din ng kasundaluhan ang asawa ni Giron na si Anne Margarette Tauli, Secretary ng Regional White Area Committee ng Ilocos-Cordillera Regional Committee.

Bukod pa dito, abot sa 124 terorista ang napatay ng Army sa 279 armed encounter, 95 ang nahuli, habang 422 firearm ang narekober.

“Our emphasis on our ground unit’s operational readiness enabled us to support and protect the communities from the NPAs amidst the pandemic. The empowerment of our non-commissioned officers, being the backbone of the Army, helped propagate the essence of professionalism down the line. It is all part of our thrust on operational excellence,” ayon kay Gapay.

“All these efforts are part of our commitment to the Filipino people that we are ready to respond even through an unprecedented crisis such as this pandemic, while securing our communities against various threat groups. We will sustain our momentum and we will remain focused on mission effectiveness,” aniya pa.