12 terorista sumuko

NAGBALIK loob ang nasa 12 communist terrorist group members sa ilalim ng Barangay Revolutionary Committee (Sangay ng Partido sa Lukalidad), Western Mindanao Regional Party Committee sa Zamboanga del Sur.

Ayon sa report, Mayo 27 nang sumuko ang mga ito.

“Based on the report from the Joint Task Force ZamPeLan, Angelito Arante, a.k.a. Litoy; Quireno Alalon, a.k.a. Kiking; Marivic Piamonte; Melchor Piamonte; Alex Arante; Jessie Arante; Nilo Abiar, Jr.; Nisio Liberanes; Junry Caminos; Nestor A. Caminos; Jemar Romeo; and Basilio Mier, submitted themselves to the military, police, and local government officials at Purok 1, Barangay Gutlang, Molave, Zamboanga del Sur at about 1:40 p.m., Thursday,” sinabi ni Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, Jr., Commander, Western Mindanao Command.

Bilang pagpapakita ng sinseridad pumirma pa ang mga personalidad ng kusang loob ng Oath of Allegiance sa harap ni Molave Municipal Mayor Cyrel Reo Glepa at miyembro ng Municipal Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (MTF-ELCAC).

Sinabi naman ni 102nd Infantry Brigade Commander Brig. Gen. Leonel Nicolas, na ang 12 ay “organized masses” sa ilalim ng Barangay Revolutionary Committee ng Western Mindanao Regional Party Committee, isang “shadow government” na binuo ng Guerilla Front Joji. (Kiko Cueto)