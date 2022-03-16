12.7B PH chopper deal sa Russia tuloy

Hindi na iaatras ng Pilipinas ang pagbili ng mga Russian Mi17 helicopter na nagkakalahaga sa P12.7 bilyon sa kabila ito ng ipinataw na economic sanction ng Estados Unidos at Europa laban sa Russia dahil sa paglusob nito sa Ukraine.

Ito’y ayon kay Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny Pimentel, chairman ng House Strategic Intelligence Committee.

“We expect the procurement to proceed as planned, considering that it was contracted prior to the Russian invasion, beside the fact that the Philippine government already made the initial up-front payment for the projects,” ayon kay Pimentel.

Kung hindi umano nakapagbigay ng paunang bayad ang Pilipinas ay maari pang kanselahin o hindi ituloy ang pagbili. (Eralyn Prado)