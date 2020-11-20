Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.

11 produkto naka-price freeze

News
By Abante News Online
Mahigpit na ipatutupad ang price freeze sa mga agricultural at fishery product gayundin sa basic commodities kasunod ng deklarasyon ng state of calamity sa Luzon.

Sa ilalim ng Price Act of the Philippines, awtomatiko ang price control sa mga basic food commodities at basic necessities sa mga lugar na dineklarang nasa ilalim ng state of calamity sa loob ng 60 araw.

Ayon sa Department of Agriculture, kontrolado muna ang presyo kada kilo ng mga sumusunod na produkto:

Bangus – P169; tilapia – P120; galunggong (imported) – P180; galunggong (local) – P140; pork (pigue/kasim) – P260; pork (liempo) – P280; manok (buo) – P130; asukal (refined) – P50; asukal (brown) – P45; pulang sibuyas – P100; bawang (imported) – P100; bigas (imported): special – P52; premium – P43; wellmilled – P38.

Gayundin ang bigas (local): special – P53; premium – P45; wellmilled – P40; itlog ng manok (medium) – P6.50 kada piraso; mantika (30 ml) – P25 at mantika (1 litro) – P50. (Riz Dominguez)

