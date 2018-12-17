11-anyos na Pinay wagi sa Dubai singing competition

ISANG 11-anyos na Filipina ang nag-uwi ng Dh10,000 o katumbas na P144,432 matapos na tanghaling kampeon sa singing competition sa Dubai.

Dinaig ni Keira Isabelle Celiz ang 14 pang kalahok sa GEMS Best of the Best 2018 – Juniors Division na ginawa sa Gem Modern Academy noong Disyembre 9.

Inawit ni Keira, nag-aaral sa GEMS Founders School, ang ‘Feeling Good’ ni Nina Simone.

Sa ulat ng The Filipino Times, labis na ikinatuwa ni Bree, ina ni Keira, ang pagkakapanalo ng anak sa kompetisyon.

Umabot sa 247 ang nag-audition sa singing contest at 15 lamang ang nakuha bilang mga finalist.

“We felt very nervous and amazed during her performance. It felt like we are looking into a different person on stage the way she sung as well as her stage presence. We did not really ­expect it because all the candidates are superb. They had proper voice ­lessons and training, while my daughter is only singing at home for fun,” wika ng Ilonggang si Bree.

Bukod sa premyong Dh10,000 cash, inuwi din ni Keira ang tropeo.