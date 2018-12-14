1,000 ka trabaho alang sa mga Pinoy nagpaabot sa Israel

Nangita karon ang nasud sa Israel sa usa ka libo nga Pilipinong mamumuo nga motrababo sa ilang mga hotel.

Gibuksan ang maong job opportunities human pirmahi ang memorandum of agreement tali nilang Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Secretary Silvestre Bello III ug Israeli Tourism Ministor Yariv Levin.

Tumong sa maong kasabutan nga himoung pormal ang government-to-government partnership alang sa deployment sa mga Filipino hotel worker.

“The Israeli government is opening 1,000 jobs in the hotel industry for OFWs. They have an extreme demand for hotel cleaners. Although there are other interested countries who would like to send migrant workers, the Israelis prefer Filipinos due to their experience with our caregivers,” matud ni Bello.

Matud niya nga ang Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) ang moatiman sa deployment sa mga OFW paingon sa Israel.

Giingong nakignegosasyon ang DOLE aron moubos ang deployment fee gikan sa kanhi $8-12,000 paingon sa $2,000.

Ang mga kalipikadong aplikante gipaabot nga mokita ug $1,200 nga binuwan nga suhulan o P60,000 matag bulan.

“Based on experience, I am confident that our OFWs will be treated fairly in Israel. I spoke with some of our ‘kababayan’ and they have expressed positive feedbacks with their Israeli employers. Some of them receive more than the basic salary of $1,350, while others do have more incentives, such as 40-day vacation,” dugang ni Bello.

Gawas sa Israel, mipadayag usab interes nga mokuha ug mga Pilipinong trabahante ang Russia, China, Malta, Germany ug Japan.