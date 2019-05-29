100 percent service tip alang sa mga kawani, nakalusot na sa Bicam

By jess campos

Giaprobahan sa congressional bicameral committee karong adlawa Martes ang gisugyot nga balaodnon nga maghatag sa mga kawani samga hotel ug uban pang establisyimento og service charges nga gikuha sa mga customer.

“After more than 40 years yung kasaysayan natin from the presidential decree in 74, 75, ngayon ‘yung service charge ay 100 percent na na mapupunta sa ating mga worker. We’re able to thresh out the difference between the versions of the House and the Senate,” matud ni Senador Joel Villanueva, chair ng Senate committee on labor.

Sa pagkakaron , 85% sa collected services charges ang nakuha sa mga empleyado samtang maadto sa management ang nahabiling 15%.

Matud niya nga daghang reklamo diin nabali ang hitabo diin 15% ang makuha sa mga waiter samtang ang 75% makuha sa management.