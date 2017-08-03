10 years validity sa passport, 5 taon sa driver’s license

Nilagdaan na kahapon ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang batas para sa pagpapalawig ng validity ng passport hanggang 10 taon habang limang taon naman sa driver’s license.

Inamyendahan ng Republic Act No. 10926 na pinirmahan ng Pangulo kahapon ang Philippine Passport Act of 1996 para gawing 10 taon ang validity ng passport.

“Regular passports issued under this Act shall be valid for a period of ten (10) years: Provided, however, that for individuals under 18 years of age, only a passport with five(5)-year validity shall be issued,” nakasaad sa batas.

Inatasan din ang Department of Foreign Affairs na maglabas ng implementing rules and regulations para sa bagong batas.

Sa ilalim naman ng Republic Act No. 10930 ginawang limang taon ang validity ng driver’s license.

“Except for student permits, all driver’s licenses shall be valid for five (5) years reckoned from the birthdate of the licensee,” ayon sa batas.

FREE INTERNET APRUB

Kasama rin sa nilagdaan ni Pangulong Duterte kahapon ang Republic Act No. 10929 o pagbibigay ng libreng internet access sa mga pampublikong lugar sa bansa.

Kabilang sa mga pampublikong lugar na sakop ng free internet access ang national at local government office; public basic education institutions; state universities and colleges, at Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) technology institutions; public hospitals, health centers, at rural health units; public parks, plazas, libraries at barangay reading centers; public airports, seaports at public transport terminals.