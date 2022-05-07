10 kaso ng vote buying didikdikin sa Comelec
INIIMBESTIGAHAN ngayon ng Commission on Elections (Comelec) ang sampung kaso ng umano’y vote buying.
Inamin ng Comelec na “numerous reports and complaints of vote-buying” ang kanilang natanggap ang Comelec.
Sinabi ng Comelec na ang kanilang Task Force Kontra Bigay na pinangungunahan ni Commissioner Aimee Ferolino ang magsasagawa ng imbestigasyon hinggil sa nasabing vote-buying at vote-selling incidents.
“Pursuant to its moto proprio powers, the COMELEC, through the Task Force Kontra Bigay, has created a team dedicated to investigate possible vote-buying and vote-selling cases committed during the 2022 National and Local Elections and to file the same even without a citizen complaint,” sinabi ng Task Force Kontra Bigay.
“As of today, we have ten (10) active cases and counting as we are continually receiving numerous reports and complaints of vote-buying in our official email address and Facebook page,” sinabi nito. (Kiko Cueto)