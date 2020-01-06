10 ka mayor nga wala motuman sa DILG gipasakaan ug kaso sa Ombudsman

Misang-at na og kaso sa Office of the Ombudsman ang Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) batok sa 10 ka mayor sa kasong administratiba human mapakyas pagtuman sa mandu sa matag lokal nga kagamhanan nga limpiyohan ang ilang dapit gikan sa mga illegal road obstruction.

Matud ni Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Sec. Eduardo Año nga ang mga kaso gisang-at sa Ombudsman human napakyas ang maong mga lokal nga ehikutibo nga matubag pag- ayo ang ‘show cause orders’ nga ilang gipadala niadtong Oktubre.

“These 10 LGUs have registered the lowest validation scores through the stringent nationwide evaluation and monitoring of the DILG. Hindi naman tayo nagkulang ng paalala sa mga pamahalaang lokal,” pagpasabot ni Año.

Ang mga gipasakaan ug administrative cases tungod sa gross neglect of duty ug grave misconduct mao ang mga mayor sa Baco, Oriental Mindoro; Pili, Camarines Sur; Ginatilan, Cebu; Pagsanghan, Samar; Aurora ug Lapuyan, Zamboanga Del Sur; Sagay ug Guinsiliban, Camuigin; Manticao, Misamis Oriental; ug Caraga, Davao Oriental.

“We hope that all our mayors understand that this is now a policy of the government until the end of this administration. They will have to lead and do their responsibilities, otherwise they will face charges and the threat of suspension,” matud sa kalihim.

“This is just the first batch of cases to be filed and we will file the succeeding batches as soon as our lawyers have finished reviewing the validation reports and the corresponding answers by the mayors,” pagpasabot sa DILG chief.

Nasayran nga gipadad-an sa DILG og show cause orders ang moabot sa 97 local government units (LGUs) sa tibuok nasud ug gipangayuan ug pagpasabot sa wala nila pagtuman sa direktiba sa DILG nga limpiyohan ang mga road obstructions sa ilang dapit.

Matud usab sa kalihim nga unang batch pa lang sa mga lokal na opisyal ang ilang gikasuhan ug daghan pa silang mga mayor nga padakaqn ug kaso sa higayun nga mahuman nila pag review sa ilang abogado ang mga validation report ug mga pagpasabot niini.