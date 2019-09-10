10 ka binilanggo nga nahimong gawasnon tungod sa GCTA mitahan na – DOJ

Gibutyag ni Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra nga dili molapas sa napulo ka heinous crime convict ang mitahan pipula ka oras human miisyo si Presidente Rodrigo Duterte ug 15-araw alang sa ilang pagsurender ug pag-report sa Bureau of Corrections.

Sa ikatulong pagdungog sa Senado sa kontrobersyal nga Good Conduct Time Allowance(GCTA) Law, gipangutana ni Senador Panfilo Lacson si Guevarra kung adunay mitahan nga sa mga gipagawas nga heinous crime convicts human ang pamahayag sa Presidente niadtong Miyerkoles.

“Is there are first surrenderee or a first batch of surrenderees already after the President’s announcement last night? I’m just curious,” pangutana ni Lacson.

“I just want to find out kung meron ng gusto mag-avail ng recomputation. Pwede ba malaman kung mga ilan? More or less? 10, 20, 30? I just would like to find out kung meron ng gustong mag avail nung recomputation,” dugang pa niini.

Tubag usab ni Guevara, nga dili molapas sa napulo ka ex-convict na ang misurendet sa buhatan sa BuCor. “After the President made the statement last night (Wednesday), not more than 10,” pamahayag ni Guevarra sa komite.

Nagdumili usab ang kalihim nga ibutyag ang pangalan sa mga misurender tungod kay confidential kini.

“I am just been informed few minutes ago that confidentially meron but we cannot mention.” (jess campos)