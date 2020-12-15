10 int’l award nasungkit ng tsokolateng Pinoy

Nasa 10 parangal ang nahakot ng isang Filipino chocolate brand sa Academy of Chocolate 2020.

“It brings us great joy to share that we’re taking home 3 Golds, 6 Silvers and 1 Bronze — a total of 10 international awards from the prestigious Academy of Chocolate 2020!,” anunsiyo ng Auro sa Instagram.

Hinakot nila ang ginto para sa mga kategoryang Tree to Bar White at Tree to Bar Seasoned.

Pilak naman para sa mga kategoryang Tree to Bar, Tree to Bar Milk, Tree to Bar Seasoned, Dark Bean to Bar 90% and over, Dark Bean to Bar Seasoned, at Hot Chocolate Plain for Water.

Samantala, nagwagi ng tanso ang kanilang 100% Hot Chocolate with Milk para sa Hot Chocolate Plain for Milk category.

“It is again a true honor and privilege to do what we love everyday. We will never stop as we promise to continue to learn and strive for the best in representing quality Filipino-made chocolate on the world stage,” sabi pa ng Auro.

Bago nito, kinilala na ang Auro Chocolate sa iba’t ibang award-giving body gaya ng Top 20 International Cocoa Awards 2019 at International Chocolate Awards. (Riley Cea)