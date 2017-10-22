1.647M inilaan sa WMll veterans

Kinupirma ni Se­nate Finance Committee Chairperson Loren Legarda na naglaan sila ng P1.647 bilyon sa panukalang 2018 national budget para sa mga naiwan ng mga World War II veterans.

Ayon kay Legarda, gagamitin ang pondo para sa full payment ng total administrative disability (TAD) arrears sa mga naiwanan ng World War II veterans.

“Our war veterans have served our country well. It is unfortunate that they were not able to receive the benefits due them.

We should now aim to provide the pension the government now owes to their survi­ving spouses, who also suffered during the war,” diin ng senador.

Bukod dito, naglaan din ng P30 milyon para sa pagtatayo ng veterans hospital sa Mindanao.

“Our valiant soldiers shed sweat and blood and sacrificed lives so we may live in liberty and freedom.

Whether living or deceased, we should show them our respect and gratitude for the service they have rendered for our country by providing them the compensation and recognition rightfully due them,” saad pa ni Legarda.

Samantala, naglaan din ang Senado ng P189.5 million para sa P100,000 cash grant sa may 1,895 senior citizens na may edad 100 taon pataas.

Alinsunod sa Republic Act 10868 o Centenarian Law, ang mga Pinoy na nasa 100 taong gulang ay makatatanggap ng P100,000 centenarian gift mula sa pamahalaan.

Una itong pinondohan noong 2017 na pinag­laanan ng P100 milyon para sa 1,000 centena­rians.