1.1M trabaho kada taon paghandaan

DAPAT maging handa na ang taumbayan sa 1.1 milyong trabaho kada taon na magmumula sa Build, Build, Build program ng administrasyon.

Ito ang iginiit ni Senador Joel Villanueva kasabay ng panawagan sa gobyerno na resolbahin ang job-skills mismatch sa bansa sa gitna ng napipintong pagdaragdag ng mga trabaho ngayong taon.

“It has been our consistent call on the concerned government agencies — Commission on Higher Education (CHED), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Department of Education (DepEd), and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) — to up-skill our workers and address the problem of job-skills mismatch which becomes imperative with the implementation of the administration’s Build-Build-Build program,” sabi ni Villanueva.

Ayon sa Natio­nal Economic Development Authority (NEDA), aabot sa 1.1 milyon ang trabahong iaalok sa ila­lim ng infrastructure campaign na karamihan ay sa construction.

“I think the DOLE should already be reporting on the progress of the programs addres­sing the job-skills mismatch and TESDA on the tech-voc trainings. The agencies should already be working on the identified hard-to-fill jobs, among others,” dagdag ng senador.

Muling nanawagan si Villanueva para sa pagpapasa ng batas na magbibigay-daan sa skills training na makatutulong sa mga naghahanap ng trabaho na makakuha ng nararapat sa kanilang kakayahan.

“In the Senate, we have already passed on third and final reading Senate Bill No. 1431 or the proposed Tulong Trabaho Act which aims to make tech-voc accessible to all and ensure that the individuals are provided with the right skill sets to obtain in-demand jobs,”

pahayag ng senador.

Sa ilalim ng panukala, magkakaroon ng Philippine Labor Force Competencies Compe­titiveness Program na ibabatay sa Labor Market Intelligence Reports.

Layun nito na matugunan ang demand sa mga naghahanap ng trabaho at mabigyan ng sapat na kakayahan ang mga ito.