₱4B mga natenggang DOH project hahabulin ng COA

Umaabot sa P4 bilyong­ proyekto sa ilalim ng Health Facilities Enhancement Program (HFEP) ng Department of Health (DOH) ang hindi nagawa, natapos o na-delay, ayon sa Commission on Audit.

Sa annual audit report ng DOH, natuklasan na sa P4 bilyong proyekto, P1.28B ang hindi nakumpleto ayon sa nakasaad sa kontrata; P1.43 bilyon ang nakatengga o hindi nagagamit at P1.3B ang nabalam o nabinbin ang implementasyon.

Ayon sa COA, nasa P1.48 halaga ng proyekto sa ilalim ng HFEP program ang hindi nakumpleto sa takdang oras dahil bigo ang DOH na tututukan at tiyakin na tinutupad ng mga kontratista ang mga terms and conditions ng kontrata.

“Such delays caused noncompliance to the terms of implementation period stipulated in the contract and hindered the attainment of the objective of provi­ding HFEP projects to the intended recipients in order to improve the delivery of basic, essential as well as specialized health services through the rationalization and critical upgrading of health facilities nationwide,” the COA said.

Karamihan umano­ sa mga tenggang proyekto ay nasa National Capital Region gayundin sa Region 5, 11, 12 at 13.

Ang natitirang P1.3 bilyong halaga ng HFEP project na na-delay ang nasimulan lamang sa huling bahagi ng 2018 dahil sa ilang revision sa mga plano at ilang pagkakamali din ng mga humahawak na kontratista.