₱461M pautang ng DOST nilista sa tubig

MISTULANG nilista sa tubig ng Department of Science and Technology (DOST) ang P461 mil­yong pautang dahil sa hindi na ito makolekta.

Dahil dito, kinastigo ng Commission on Audit (COA) ang DOST dahil sa hindi maayos na implementasyon ng kanilang flagship loan program na nagresulta sa pagkalugi ng P461 mil­yong pinautang sa mga malilit na negosyante.

“Inadequate monito­ring and thorough evalua­tion of the factors that will ultimately impact on the success or failure of the project… resulted in defaulted refund payments of several proponents/beneficiaries, premature termination of the projects, and pullout of equipment,” ayon sa nilalaman ng 2018 audit report.

Sa ilalim ng Small Enterprise Technolo­gy Upgrading Program (SETUP), nagpautang ang DOST sa mga maliliit na negosyo. Itinakda rin ang repayment program kung saan ang beneficiaries ay kailangang magbayad sa department sa loob ng tatlo hanggang limang taon.

Subalit ayon sa COA, nalugi ang mga maliliit na negosyo kaya’t hindi rin sila nakabayad.

“Termination of contract agreements by variou­s beneficiaries was due to the following: Weak market demand, health problems of the owners, internal conflicts within the organization, low sales, and others which ultimately led to non-payment of their obligation to the government,” dagdag sa report.

Hinikayat ng COA ang DOST na mangulit sa paniningil sa pamamagitan ng pagpapadala ng mga demand letter at kung kinakailangan ay magsampa ng kaso upang mabawi ang nalugi sa gobyerno. (Yves Briones)