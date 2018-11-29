₱2 dagdag na fuel excise tax, gustong ituloy sa 2019

INIREKOMENDA ng mga economic mana­ger ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na ituloy ang pangongolekta ng dagdag na buwis sa petrolyo simula sa Ene­ro 1,2019, alinsunod sa Tax Reform for Acce­leration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Law.

Matatandaang sinuspinde ni Pangulong Duterte ang ikalawang round ng tax hike sa petrolyo dahil sa naunang rekomendasyon ng Department of Finance (DOF) at ng Senado.

Ngunit dahil sa patuloy na pagbagsak ng presyo ng produktong petrolyo, nagkaisa ang mga economic manager na sina Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez, Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno at NEDA Secretary Ernesto Pernia na hilingin kay Pangulong Duterte na ituloy ang pagpataw ng panibagong buwis sa petrolyo sa susunod na taon.

“The recommendation comes in light of the favorable outlook in world oil prices, where the Dubai crude oil prices have gone down by 14% from an ave­rage of USD 79 per barrel in October down to USD 68 per barrel so far in November. More so, the oil futures market projects the price of oil to decline further to below USD 60 per barrel in 2019, indicating a downward trend in world oil prices,” ayon sa inilabas nilang statement bilang bumubuo ng Development Budget Coordinating Committee.

Ikinunsidera rin ng DBCC sa kanilang rekomendasyon ang epekto sa kita at gastusin ng gobyerno para sa susunod na taon kung sususpendihin ang dagdag na buwis sa langis.