“Workshop all you can” at the CCP Pasinaya Palihan at Palabas on Feb 4-5 at the CCP

PASINAYA, the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ annual open house festival, offers an exciting and diverse menu of workshops and performances on February 4 and 5, 2017 at the CCP. The Pasinaya 2017 edition is billed Palihan at Palabas (Workshops and Shows).

This year’s Pasinaya introduces the Palihan or Workshop with the addition of a whole day, on February 4 at 9:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., of workshops tackling the performing arts, popular arts, visual arts and literature. The workshops will be held by leading artists and teachers.

These short workshops, CCP Vice President and Artistic Director Chris B. Millado said, “are designed as ‘samplers’ or ‘patikim’ of the long and more intensive workshops offered yearly by the resident companies and other groups.”

In the field of dance, Pasinaya Palihan will include hiphop, ballroom and folk dance workshops, ballet for babies and adults, modern ballet and creative movement for teachers. Theater workshops will include musical theatre; children’s, teens, and adult theater workshops. Music workshops will comprise those for classical guitar, rondalla, Philippine musical instruments, percussion, chamber music, solo singing, children and youth choir singing, handbell ringing and ukulele. For the classical guitar and ukulele workshops, participants are free to bring their own nylon-stringed guitars and ukuleles.

For a suggested donation of only 50.00 pesos, participants may go in and out of the different CCP venues to attend 30-minute workshops that will be held throughout the day until 2:45 p.m.

The Palabas portion of Pasinaya 2017 will be held on Sunday, February 5 when audiences may take a peek of the 2017 CCP performance season. CCP resident companies— the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra, University of Santo Tomas Symphony Orchestra, Ballet Philippines, Philippine Ballet Theater, Ramon Obusan Folkloric Group, Bayanihan Philippine National Folk Dance Company, National Music Competitions for Young Artists (NAMCYA), Philippine Madrigal Singers and Tanghalang Pilipino—will perform excerpts from 2017-2018 seasons—while artists and performing groups from all over the country will also perform all throughout the day. Pasinaya Palabas starts with a pre-show at 7:30am and ends with a People’s Gala at 6pm.

The CCP Pasinaya Open House Festival is now on its 13th year of presenting dance, music and theater performances; film screenings, activities in visual arts and literature, in all the CCP venues. In the past two years, the Festival has expanded its performances to partner museums in the vicinity of the CCP.

New venues of the Pasinaya this year include Avellana Gallery, Galleria Duemila, The Museum at De La Salle University-Manila, GSIS Museum, 98B Collaboratory in Binondo and Liwasang Balagtas, Pandacan.

The theme of Pasinaya 2017 is “Arts for Peace”.

Millado elaborated on the theme: CCP and its artists have long been engaged in the process of building bridgeways to peace through various multicultural collaborations, the expression of art forms from various cultures around the country and world, telling stories about people and communities who strive for peace. The CCP wishes to contribute to the government’s peace effort by amplifying the artists’ voice throughout the festival such as the Pasinaya that attracts more than 50,000 audiences.”





Pasinaya is for the whole family, Millado added. “It is for audiences of all ages and persuasions.”

Pasinaya is the biggest multi arts festival in the Philippines featuring the participation of thousands of artists and hundreds of artistic and cultural groups. It offers to the public on a unique “Experience all you can, Pay what you can” donation scheme the opportunity to enjoy a sneak preview of the CCP performance season.

For more information, please call the CCP Marketing Department at tel. nos. 832-3704 or 832-3706.