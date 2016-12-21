Walang Bolahan: Playgirl

Dear Dra. Holmes:

Call me Bravo Lopez. I am a public servant, and very happy with the job I have. I have a girlfriend. She’s a beauty. She’s a flight attendant. I really don’t know if the articles about being in the aviation service and being cheaters are true, or is this something that is uniquely her problem.

She tells me her fa­mily is beyond average in terms of net worth. She also tells me I’m lucky to have her. She tells me she loves me. Of course, she had past relationships before me. In fact, the one immediately before me was really bad, to the point that her ex-BF physically attacked her. Admittedly, I am still outraged and enraged, but maybe that is just because I am a public servant.

Of course I did have my own stories of failed relationships being the one before her was also bad.

So in short we both do not want to get hurt any further. So to make it simple, I am very open to her.

I’m being myself before her to the point that I let her open my phone and read all my messages and convos to make her think that I’m sincere (well I really do). But the thing is when I attempt to open hers, she disagrees to the point that when I force her, she gets really angry.

Every time I talk about it, she gets angrier (paulit-ulit daw ako). The heck? She wants me to be open to her but she doesn’t let me? How unfair could that be?

She also told me she was a playgirl (paasa) to some past guys she’s been talking for revenge (which I still don’t know up until now).

Since we became a couple, she has this habit of texting or chatting really often that I don’t know if she’s still considering me her lover. I don’t know if she’s been or still talking to other guys.

I just couldn’t fully trust her you know. Telling her that how could I love her fully while she’s doing things like that? I’m hurt. I’m confused. Just that. — Bravo





***

***

