Unang iskor ni Bongbong sa PET, walang merito

Walang dapat ipag­bun­yi ang kampo ni da­ting Sen. Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. sa pagbasura ng Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET) sa motion to dismiss na isinampa ng kampo ni Vice President Leni Robredo sa election protest ng natalong vice presidential candidate.

Ito ang pahayag kahapon ng abogado ni Robredo na si Atty. Romulo Macalintal dahil ang desisyon ng PET o ng Supreme Court (SC) ay isa lang procedural matter at hindi desisyon mismo.

“It does not in any way reflect the validity or merits of any allegation of fraud or irregularity contesting the proclamation of Vice President Leni Robredo,” ani Macalintal.

Sa 8-pahinang reso­lusyon, nakasaad na, “The Protest is only sufficient for the Tribunal to proceed and give the protestant the opportunity to prove his case in accordance with the 2010 PET Rules.”